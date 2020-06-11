Alex Cora Claims Astros Sign-Stealing Wasn't Just a Two-Man Operation
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 11 2020
Alex Cora is speaking out months after being suspended for a year due to his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. The general narrative about the scandal is that Cora and Carlos Beltran came up with and ran the operation. While Cora accepted blame for his actions during an interview with ESPN, he refutes that version of events.
Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 when the scandal occurred and Beltran was a designated hitter in the final year of his major league career. Obviously, both men were instrumental in Houston's run to a World Series title that season.
Here's what Cora had to say about the prevailing narrative:
"There has been a narrative out there of what happened. Ever since mid-November until the commissioner announced the results of the Red Sox investigation, I have read many things that are true and many others that are not. Out of this whole process, if there is one thing that I completely reject and disagree with is people within the Astros' organization singling me out, particularly (former general manager) Jeff Luhnow, as if I were the sole mastermind. The commissioner's report sort of explained, in its own way, what happened. But the (Astros players) have spoken up and refuted any allegations that I was solely responsible."
Cora continued:
"If there is one thing I am absolutely sure of, it is that it was not a two-man show. We all did it. And let me be very clear that I am not denying my responsibility, because we were all responsible."
The Boston Red Sox fired Cora as their manager in January after news of the scandal leaked. He had led them to a World Series title in 2018, a year after helping the Astros cheat their way to a championship.
I think it's fair to say Cora and Beltran couldn't have set thing up and run it alone. And even if it was their idea, the players who participated are just as culpable. Everyone knew it was wrong and everyone went along with it in some way or another. Pinning the blame on two guys is foolish and a way to deflect from the others involved.