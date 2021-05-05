Alejandro Villanueva Takes Shot at Former Steelers Teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster
Earlier this offseason, longtime Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva became a free agent. The cash-strapped Steelers bid him adieu, and their divisional rival Baltimore Ravens will benefit. They signed Villanueva earlier this week after it became official that any free-agent signings won't affect a team's compensatory pick formula next offseason.
It's good tackle depth for the Ravens after trading Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago. Villanueva made some headlines earlier today, though, when he appeared to take a very thinly-veiled shot at one of his former teammates, JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Providing more evidence that the amount of attention football gets can be dumb, Smith-Schuster ended up in the sights of critics everywhere after he started posting Tik-Tok videos on opposing team's logos during the 2020 season. It pissed off their opponents and Smith-Schuster ended up aggravating his own teammates when they began to lose games and he posted Tik-Toks anyway.
It's just silly. Who cares if the guy is posting videos on the Internet? I get that it ended up being a distraction and that is bad, but the fact that it got to the point where it was a distraction is ridiculous in of itself.
Fortunately for Villanueva, he is now far away from Smith-Schuster and his antics. Any dancing will only be done by Lamar Jackson when he reaches the end zone.