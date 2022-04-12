Alec Bohm Confirms He Said He 'F---ing Hates' Philadelphia, Is a Legend
Phillies third baseman Alec Brohm forgot all of the lessons he learned from Tom Emanski's defensive drills videos and made three errors in the first three innings last night against the New York Mets.
After successfully handling an opportunity, the Philadelphia crowd gave him an exaggerated mock cheer. Obviously on edge, the third-year player fell victim to a moment of honesty and informed Didi Gregarious that he "f---ing hates this place."
After the Phillies came back from a 4-0 deficit to shock their NL East rivals, Bohm owned up to the moment postgame and offered an apology to the fans.
"I said it. Do I mean it? No," Bohm said. "It's a frustrating night for me, obviously. Made a few mistakes in the field. Look, these people, these fans, they just want to win. You heard it, we come back, they're great. I'm just sorry to them. I don't mean that."
You have to respect this. He could have tried to deny it. Imagine if Ben Simmons had been so open and honest.
As crazy as it may sound, this little episode is going to make Bohm more supported in Philadelphia. If fans are going to be openly antagonistic and give a Bronx cheer, they should have thick enough skin to receive some honest feedback. Now, sure, the whole thumbs-down thing didn't work out so well for Francisco Lindor, Javy Baez and the New York Mets, but this one feels a lot more fun.
Guarantee there will be bros all over the place with "I F---ing Hate This Place" t-shirts in the bleachers by May.