This Is Truly the Most Unhinged Breakdown of the Alabama-Ohio State Game
By Kyle Koster | Jan 15, 2021, 12:40 PM EST
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 52-24, in the College Football National Championship Game on Monday night. As the clock struck midnight, I personally found myself in the unenviable position of having no thoughts on what just happened worthy of sharing with an audience whose time and clicks are valued. Eventually, there was a rather shallow attempt at contextualizing Nick Saban's joyless and inevitable dominance that can probably be quickly updated and run again when the Tide win it all next year.
It seems I was not thinking far enough outside the box, or simply had not achieved the appropriate level of lunacy needed to divine great meaning from the final score and use it as evidence from above that there will be no transition of presidential power. That's the tack some guy who doesn't deserve to have his name typed out took for consumption in the QAnon realm.
And while sharing even this mildly tame bit of derangement is not something we take lightly, it's worth wondering if exposing what these crackpots are putting their names to while pointing out the obvious ridiculousness does more good than harm. With the obvious disclaimer that this relatively harmless schtick can open the doors for far more destructive and consequential behavior.
Here is how he arrived at his conclusion, which, again, is pure insanity.
Among the many confusing and suspicious claims here is the idea of the losing score being listed first. It appears that, among other things, he doesn't understand the concept of a visiting and home team. Therefore a box score like this from ESPN reads as a burning bush trying to tell him something.
One would do well to pause and consider why exposing these global conspiracies always takes so much parsing and creativity in the clue department. The fate of the republic hanging on a half-baked person circling two numbers in a random football score sure seems to be a risky hinge for such great weight.