Roundup: AL Wins All-Star Game; Lili Reinhart in 'Look Both Ways'; Nick Saban Sounds Off on NIL
The American League won the MLB All-Star Game ... "Law & Order" employee shot and killed in Brooklyn ... The Las Vegas Raiders led the NFL in ticket revenue last year ... Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence ... Secret Service can't recover deleted Jan. 6 texts ... CDC endorses Novavax COVID shots for adults ... House of Representatives votes to protect same-sex marriage ... A look at Lili Reinhart's new Netflix movie ... Michael Mann confirms "Heat" sequel is in development ... Russia preparing to annex more of Ukraine ... Stock futures up after big Tuesday gains ... Netflix is doing better than expected ... San Diego Comic-Con is set to return live this week ... Andrew Wiggins regrets getting vaccinated ... See every pick from the 2022 MLB Draft ... Texas Tech boosters offer $25k per player ... Nick Saban calls for NIL regulation ...
$100K got Uber research published in prestigious outlet [Axios]
The long road: Black quarterbacks and their struggle in the NFL [Fansided]
Issa Rae on Rap Sh!t, Insecure and her "mogul era" [TODAY]
Questions for every NFC East team [CBS Sports]
Dominant Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is ready for his encore [Sports Illustrated]
Has Charles Barkley become overrated? [The Big Lead]
Alek Manoah mic'd up on the mound was incredible.
The trailer for the Manti Te'o documentary is out.
What an advertisement.
Nothing like a good Make A Wish segment.
Cheap Trick -- "Surrender" (Live from Budokan!)