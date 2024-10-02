AL Wild Card Game 2: Tigers at Astros live stream, time, channel, and how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are back at it for Game 2 of their best-of-three AL Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park. After a 3-1 Game 1 victory, the Tigers lead the series 1-0 and are one win away from punching their ticket to the next round.
The Tigers head into Game 2 with Tyler Holton on the mound. The lefty has shown flashes of brilliance this season, and if he can channel some of Skubal’s magic from Game 1, Detroit will be in a great position to close out this series.
On the other side, the Astros will counter with Hunter Brown, a right-hander known to have some nasty stuff. Brown will be looking to keep Houston’s season alive and force a Game 3, so expect him to come out firing.
Game 2: Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros
- Date: Wednesday, October 2
- Time: 2:32 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
