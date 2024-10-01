AL Wild Card Game 1: Tigers at Astros live stream, time, channel, and how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are ready to square off in a best-of-three American League Wild Card series starting Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
WATCH: Game 1: Tigers vs. Astros Live | Stream free on Fubo
Regular Season Recap: Astros Lead, But the Tigers Are Roaring
The Astros held the edge in their regular season meetings, winning 4 out of the 6 games. But don’t let that stat fool you into thinking this series is a done deal. The Tigers come into this series hot, having won 10 of their last 13 games to close the regular season. Two of those losses came after they had locked up their Wild Card spot, so they’ve been in cruise control and might be even more dangerous now.
WATCH: Game 1: Tigers vs. Astros Live | Stream free on Fubo
As for the Astros, they’ve had a bit of a rollercoaster season. They came into the year with high expectations, boasting the 3rd-shortest odds to win the World Series. But after a rocky start (going 7-19), they had to grind to turn things around. They’ve since found their rhythm, though their offense hasn't quite lived up to last year’s standards.
Projected Starters: Tarik Skubal vs. Framber Valdez
The series opener will feature a lefty showdown on the mound with Tarik Skubal starting for the Tigers and Framber Valdez getting the nod for the Astros. This matchup promises to be a good one, with both pitchers capable of delivering ace-quality performances. Skubal has been a key part of Detroit’s pitching success, while Valdez has the experience and poise to handle high-stakes games.
Game 1: Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros
- Date: Tuesday, October 1
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Detroit Tigers (+125) vs. Houston Astros (-150)
O/U: 6
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.