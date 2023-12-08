Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Together in a FOX Announcing Booth Is An All-Time Great Idea

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit speculate on the future of Bill Belichick.



"How about this? If he goes (the TV analyst route), they put him in the booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady next year on Fox... Or he goes on tour with Jon Bon Jovi."- Al Michaels 🏈📺🎙️ #TNF pic.twitter.com/jLp4Jy5Xmq