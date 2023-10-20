Al Michaels Goes Completely Bonkers Calling Christian Kirk's Game-Winning Touchdown
By Kyle Koster
The Jacksonville Jaguars played with their food a bit on Thursday Night Football and allowed the New Orleans Saints to erase a 15-point fourth quarter deficit. With the score knotted 24-24 in the final minutes, Trevor Lawrence got things back on track by finding Christian Kirk for a 44-yard touchdown that would prove to be the difference as the AFC South leaders moved to 5-2. It was quite an exciting play as Kirk bobbed and weaved through the Saints' defense and gained 27 yards more than he was expected to gain. And Al Michaels, who is often asked to weigh in on those who would have the audacity to suggest his play-by-play work is anything less than stellar, rose to the occasion and authored a call to match the moment.
If this doesn't light your fire, then your wood is wet.
Some losers on social media were upset about Michaels' perceived lack of excitement but what they don't realize is that it was late and most people have to work today and it's best if everyone just keep it down. A pitcher cannot go out there and throw fastball after fastball — they need to mix up the arsenal with a few changeups or curveballs. Michaels bobbed where a lot of announcers would have weaved and that's why he's at the top of the mountain and will be Amazon's solution for years to come.
Deal with it.