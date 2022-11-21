Toronto's AJ Ouellette Drops Multiple F-Bombs During Live Interview After Winning Grey Cup
The Toronto Argonauts won the CFL Grey Cup on Sunday, beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 24-23. Ohio native A,J, Ouellette scored two touchdowns for Toronto and was awarded with an interview on TSN following the game. He proceeded drop two f-bombs which were also aired on ESPN2, saying "F--kin' love you bro" and "I'm just so f--king proud of this team."
Way to be an ambassador for the CFL's neighbors to the South. Now Canadians will think all we do is swear.
Ouellette played college football at Ohio, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in both 2017 and 2018. After that he spent some time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns before joining the Argonauts in 2019.