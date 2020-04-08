A.J. Green Is Healthy, Which Is Great News For Joe Burrow And the Bengals
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 08 2020
A.J. Green is apparently fully healthy after a year on the shelf and battling injuries intermittently since 2016. The news of Green's return to health is great for the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Having Green at his disposal will be huge for Burrow as he opens his career.
When a quarterback gets taken with the first pick, he usually joins a franchise in disarray. If a team winds up near the top of the draft and has to select a signal-caller, it usually means the roster is bare and the franchise is beginning a rebuild. While that's largely true in Cincinnati, Burrow wouldn't be without help, especially with Green back.
While Green isn't what he once was, he's still only 31 years old and is a legitimate No. 1 receiver when healthy. At the very least he'll give Burrow a security blanket. The rookie will also have the emerging Tyler Boyd on the perimeter as well. Boyd has topped 1,000 yards in back-to-back season and hauled in 90 passes in 2019. He's under contract through 2023, so Burrow won't have to worry about his receivers.
Plenty of quarterbacks would have killed for that receiving duo during their rookie seasons.
Weapons matter to a quarterback's development. Yes, a great passer will make the guys around him better, but if a guy has solid options he can elevate them even higher. Kyler Murray was the top pick in 2019 and had a great rookie season with the Cardinals. He also had Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk to throw to, that helped him tremendously. Both guys are sure-handed and can make plays after the catch. Green and Boyd can have the same impact for Burrow.
The Bengals have a ton of needs, including along the offensive line and at tight end. Just adding Burrow and having those receivers won't make them successful. But the offensive will get a huge lift from a healthy Green. Burrow will be lucky to have a veteran top receiver as he begins his career.