AJ Brown Yelled at Jalen Hurts on the Eagles Sideline After an Interception
AJ Brown appeared to be upset on the sideline after a Jalen Hurts interception during the Philadelphia Eagles - Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday. With the Super Bowl rematch tied in the second quarter, Hurts threw the ball to Brown and was picked off by L'Jarius Sneed. When the Eagles got back to the sideline, Brown was especially animated towards Hurts.
It looks like DeVonta Smith stepped in to keep things friendly, but Hurts didn't appear all that concerned either. Brown may have been especially worked up because he took the ball from Sneed after the interception, but Sneed was ruled down because their legs had touched.
The good news for the Eagles is that Patrick Mahomes went out and threw an interception in the end zone on the ensuing posession so the turnover only hurt the Eagles' field position.
Brown had just one catch for eight yards at this point in the game. He's been very quiet considering how well he and Hurts have been connecting this season. Brownjust came off a six game stretch where he had more than 125 yards and then last week he went for seven receptions and a touchdown in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.