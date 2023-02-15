AJ Brown's Tik-Tok Boy Tweet Sparks Twitter War Between Chiefs & Eagles
On Valentine's Day, Kansas City Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster chose to add insult to injury to James Bradberry's week and tweeted out the below meme, clearly still riding high on the fumes of a Super Bowl win.
If you are terminally online like The Big Lead's staff then you probably saw that, as well as AJ Brown's response calling Smith-Schuster "Tik-Tok boy." Which is a strong contender for the funniest clapback of all time for an NFL player embroiled in an online dispute.
What you may not have seen is the escalation of this conflict that eventually drew in even Patrick Mahomes.
And those are just the deleted tweets! Smith-Schuster went back and forth with C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Brown's response. So many hyphenated last names, battling it out.
This was probably the best insult any Eagle could come up with other than Tik-Tok boy.
Bradberry himself got involved at one point, reminding everyone that he was named second-team All-Pro this year.
While it is true that none of this would've happened without the Valentine's Day meme it feels like Brown's response is what got the Chiefs mad, which caused them to lash out in ways that made the Eagles mad. Thus, we find ourselves here, gazing around in the aftermath of a Twitter war.
It is greatly appreciated that both teams continue to produce content in the days after the end of the season. Keep it coming!