Adrian Wojnarowski Beat Shams Charania to James Harden Trade News By 8 Seconds
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 13, 2021, 4:46 PM EST
The ongoing battle between Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania heated up on Wednesday as James Harden was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal. Chalk up a victory for Woj, who beat Shams to the news.
According to our own Brian Giuffra, Wojnarowski's tweet arrived just eight second before Charania's:
The two ace NBA reporters dueled back and forth getting the details out:
Woj had the details on the Cleveland Cavaliers' involvement:
Then Shams threw in another detail involving the Indiana Pacers:
And a final roundup:
The duel between Woj and Shams is almost as interesting as the news they break. The fact that both were so close to each other in getting the news out is amazing.
We'll have more on the Harden trade soon, but just take a moment to enjoy results of the battle between Wojnarowski and Charania. This round has to go to Woj because he got there first.