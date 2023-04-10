Adrian Wojnarowski's Career Can Only Be Downhill From the Rudy Gobert Suspension Explanation Tweet
Rudy Gobert has been suspended one game by the Minnesota Timberwolves after he threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a huddle in the team's final game of the regular season. This means that Gobert will miss the Wolves' Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but on the bright side it resulted in one of the most incredible tweets in NBA history.
While Wojnarowski and newsbreaking rival Shams Charania both tweeted the original news of the suspension at 1:29pm ET, Woj dropped an incredible follow-up 17-minutes later that was peak THIS LEAGUE.
The Timberwolves accept that the punch was a "shot to the chest with no intent to injure." They also understand that Anderson "called Gobert a 'bitch' repeatedly," which is an absolutely amazing thing for a team to say. There's also the qualifier that this happened on a night Gobert was playing hurt, which kind of makes it sound like that's the part that wasn't OK.
The whole thing is the weirdest way to say we have to suspended him because it looks bad, but it actually wasn't that bad on his part. If only head coach Chris Finch or general manager Tim Conley could just be honest and say this at a press conference instead of leaking it to Woj. We really need to see the text chain leading up to this tweet.