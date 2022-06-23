Adrian Wojnarowski One-Ups Himself By Spoiling Top Three Picks of NBA Draft 12 Hours in Advance
Perhaps the only instance in which the goals of NBA insiders conflicts directly with the desires of the league is in regard to the NBA draft. Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania, and all the beat reporters around the country will do whatever they can to find out who is getting selected before the pick is announced because first-to-market scoops are the currency they deal in. Conversely, both the league and ESPN would prefer those scoops didn't go out beforehand because it ruins all drama for anybody who is online during the draft.
There was a brief period of time where the NBA tried to crack down on these draft spoilers and ESPN forbid Wojnarowski from tweeting out exactly who was getting picked. The insider complied maliciously and didn't say this team was going to select this player with this pick. Instead, Wojnarowski tweeted variations of how a team was very interested in selecting this particular player with their pick, and obviously the team would then select the player. It was at this point the league and the network gave up and let Wojnarowski work.
This year's draft will take place tonight and Wojnarowski wasted no time. He one-upped himself by tweeting the top three picks of the draft a full 12 hours in advance.
Last year, he had the good grace to at least wait until six hours before the main event.
I personally feel all of this is kind of lame because I enjoy the drama of draft night but you have to tip your cap. Wojnarowski will not be denied.