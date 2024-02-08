Adrian Wojnarowski Beat Shams Charania At the NBA Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and we've already discussed the winners and losers from the day. But one big victor was left out of that article: ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
In the ongoing battle to beat every other NBA reporter to news of transactions, Woj remains unmatched. On Thursday, he beat rival newsbreaker Shams Charania handily on being first to the big news. In fact, he doubled up his young rival.
According to StatMuse, Wojnarowski broke news of 11 trades, while Charania came in with five. Hilariously, Patrick Beverley also earned one, breaking news of his own trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Milwaukee Bucks.
It was a valiant effort from Shams, but Woj remains the GOAT in his field. You can't challenge the master. Wojnarowski also broke news of two big transactions that weren't happening as the Toronto Raptors decided to keep Bruce Brown Jr., and the Atlanta Hawks decided to keep Dejounte Murray.
It was a fairly quiet deadline without a ton of big names changing teams. It didn't matter, Woj still dominated.