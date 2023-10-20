Benches Clear During ALCS After Adolis Garcia Gets Drilled
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are locked in a tight battle in the ALCS and things got heated in Game 5. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Astros reliever Bryan Abreu hit Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia in the shoulder with a 99 mph fastball and benches emptied.
In the bottom of the sixth inning while trailing 2-1, Garcia hit a three-run home run and emphatically spiked his bat on the ground after standing to admire the blast.
His next at bat came in the eighth, with no one out and a runner on first and Texas still leading 4-2. That's not exactly the time to hit a guy intentionally, but after he was drilled, Garcia immediately turned around and began yelling at Astros catcher Martin Maldonado as if he believed the backstop had called for Garcia to get hit. Benches cleared almost immediately.
The umpires must have believed it was intentional because they ejected Abreu, which led to manager Dusty Baker being ejected.
Garcia was also tossed.
MLB has to love this level of excitement in a game of this magnitude.