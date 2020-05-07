Roundup: Adele Returns to Social Media; Axl Rose Versus Steve Mnuchin; Metta Ford-Artest
By Stephen Douglas | May 07 2020
Victoria Justice hosted the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards last weekend ... Spencer Spirit Halloween employees switched to securing PPE ... an interview with Clark Duke ... UFC fighter Stipe Miocic endorses a pool fence ... you probably don't need to worry about murder hornets ... doctors are sick of conspiracy theorists ... salon owner gets seven days in jail for opening early ... video has emerged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery ... Kayleigh McEnany's second White House press briefing ... the northeast is about to get winter weather ... Adele returned to Instagram for her birthday ... space force back ...
MLB is preparing a return to play plan that they will present to the players union. [ESPN]
Metta World Peace is now Metta Ford-Artest after getting married. [Yahoo!]
Brett Favre has begun paying back the $1.1 million he got from Mississippi taxpayers. [CBS Sports]
Could the Patriots possibly still be considering Cam Newton? [New York Post]
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are ready to put everything behind them. [USA Today]
The UFC is preparing to go back to Las Vegas. [MMA Fighting]
Patrick Ewing had his gold medal and '84 NCAA championship ring were stolen.
Secretary of the treasury, Steve Mnuchin is in a feud with Axl Rose. Mnuchin originally posted the Liberian flag.