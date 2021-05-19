Adam Scott Issues Ominous Warning Ahead of PGA Championship at Kiawah
If you thought playing 18 holes at your local golf course was agonizing, brace yourself for a snail's pace at the PGA Championship this weekend.
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island features the longest layout in major championship history, a whopping 7,876 yards when stretched to its fullest. Couple length with strong winds, lots of water and major championship conditions and you have the potential for high scores, which leads to long rounds.
And listen, you don't have to take my word for it. Just ask former Masters champion Adam Scott, who admitted a five-hour round is optimistic based on his practice experiences thus far.
Those are the words of a man resigned to a long day of golf after teeing off No. 1 at their local muni.
The PGA of America legalized the usage of range finders to determine the distance to the hole in an effort to make the rounds go quicker. But players still have to measure that against the wind, which is forecasted to be gusting around 15 MPH, and unforgiving pin positions. If things go wayward from there, they'll have to go through that process again. And again. And again.
On the weekend, rounds shouldn't be quite as long with players going off in twosomes. But with three players of varying ability (PGA teaching pros qualify for this tournament in addition to playing pros) paired together for the first two rounds, five hours might be the minimum a group finishes in.
No one likes that.