Adam Schefter: Jameis Winston Isn't an Immediate Starting Quarterback
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 23 2020
The game of quarterback musical chairs has slowed down since the frenetic pace of last week. Tom Brady went to the Bucs, Philip Rivers to the Colts, Nick Foles to the Bears and Teddy Bridgewater to the Panthers. Now, Jameis Winston is a free agent, and Cam Newton and Andy Dalton are probably available, either for a late-round draft pick or perhaps eventually outright release.
As far as Winston goes, Adam Schefter doesn't see him being a starter "on paper" right now:
Schefter doesn't envision the Chargers or Patriots -- two teams who would appear on the outside to be quarterback needy; the Chargers have Tyrod Taylor while the Patriots have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer -- as suitors for him. Therefore, he finds himself in a situation similar to what Ryan Tannehill faced last year when he had to go to Tennessee and bide his time to start in place of Marcus Mariota.
This isn't the news Winston probably wants to hear right now, but it's not a death sentence either. After all, Tannehill shined in Tennessee and they rewarded him with a big guaranteed contract.
From my angle, places where Winston could have that type of scenario include the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and even low-key the Cleveland Browns, where new coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry were not involved in the selection process of Baker Mayfield.