Adam Schefter: Sean Payton, Russell Wilson and Others Break Bread At Pop-Up Restaurant in Scottsdale
Close your eyes and think of the five people, living or dead, that you would most like to join you for dinner. Now open them and see that exact group assembled together in an extremely Adam Schefter tweet sent this morning documenting a modern-day Algonquin Roundtable in Scottsdale.
The news —the big news — is this: New Broncos’ HC Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson met up Thursday night for the first time since Payton took over as Denver’s coach. Payton and Wilson dined together - with Ciara, Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter - at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant in Scottsdale.
Here is a supporting document in case the prospect of Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter getting both a personal plug and shoutout for the company's pop-up Rao's replica outside the Super Bowl seems a bit unbelievable.
What a crew. It feels like the type of disparate personalities that would gather for a murder mystery at the Glass Onion or find themselves trapped on the beach in Old. One can imagine waking up and trying to describe a weird dream they had involving new Broncos head coach Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson, Ciara, Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter before trailing off with no further details.
And to be perfectly clear, it's great. Everyone probably had a great time. Payton and Wilson being so chummy is a good sign and them posing for a picture together is all the proof anyone needs to understand a new sheriff and vibe are in town. Turning this thing around won't be easy but the primaries most responsible are rolling up their sleeves and digging into some quattro formaggi mere feet from the second-greatest quarterback of all time and the person running America's most successful private jet company.
Chills.