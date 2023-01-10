Adam Lefkoe On His New Contract, Turtlenecks, and Embracing the Chaos
Adam Lefkoe and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have agreed on a new multiyear extension, The Big Lead has learned. Lefkoe has served as the host of NBA on TNT's Tuesday night coverage since 2019. The weekly show debuts tonight with a doubleheader featuring Miami Heat-Oklahoma City Thunder followed by Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns.
Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker are returning to the program and Jamal Crawford will take over the chair previously occupied by Dwyane Wade.
Lefkoe joined The Big Weekend to talk about his new deal, the unique way in which he approaches the job, his fashion sense and what about the NBA most excites him.