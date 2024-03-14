Adam Hadwin Launches Club Into the Water Following Epic Meltdown
Adam Hadwin is having a rough round and he's taking it out on his equipment. During the first round of The Players Championship, Hadwin had a horrible finish on the back nine. After hitting balls into the water on the 17th and 18th, he threw his club into the drink to join them.
Hadwin started the 17th at even par, but launched his tee shot into the water. He wound up taking a double-bogey on the hole. Then on 18, his drive landed inches from the water, while his second shot wound up splashing in it. He proceeded to chuck his club a good 40 yards in the air before it too settled at the bottom of the lake to join his two missing balls.
Check this out:
While his shot looked like garbage, that's impressive form on the club toss.
It was an impressive meltdown for Hadwin who finished three-over on the day thanks to going double bogey/bogey on 17 and 18. The 36-year-old is currently ranked 41st in the world and needs a big turnaround on Friday to make the cut this weekend.