Actually, The NBA Bubble Meals Look Fine
By Kyle Koster | Jul 08 2020
Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels posted a few Instagram stories showcasing his first dinner inside the NBA bubble. In related news, Troy Daniels is still in the league. Here's what was on his tray.
Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Choizza, who may get more playing time than usual because several of his teammates are suffering from the effects of COVID-19, provided additional context, including the protein.
Several -- I repeat, several -- articles reporting that Twitter users had jokes have been written on the topic but I must admit that the whole genre flew three feet north of my head.
This meal looks ... fine? Perhaps better than 97-98 percent of my dinners during non-pandemic times? Fancier and more nutritional than most Americans eat? More expensive than millions of families could routinely afford?
With the important caveat that the NBA and other sports leagues shouldn't be valuing profit over player safety and continuing with ill-conceived seasons, asking players to eat above-average international flight food is pretty far down on the list of concerns. This is, pun intended, small-potatoes stuff.
Consider some of the meals you've eaten lately, compare and contrast them to what you saw highlighted. Which would you prefer? Don't know about you, but suddenly Daniels plate doesn't look so bad.
Not trying to be a buzzkill but, uh, comparing the offerings to Fyre Fest seems like an extreme stretch. And again, not to be a buzzkill but over 130,000 are dead and we're in the midst of unprecedented financial attrition and eventual avoidable tragedy almost seems inevitable somewhere in sports.
On the other hand, I guess the portions were sort of small.