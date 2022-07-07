SwimSwam News Cannonballs Into Pool With Potentially Enormous News of Four ACC Schools Leaving for the SEC
Realignment in collegiate sports officially went completely off the rails last week with news that USC and UCLA were ditching the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The bombshell news was reported by Jon Wilner, one of the most tapped-in reporters on the West Coast, though it should be said that there were some loud whispers were reverberating behind the scenes before he went public. Any number of people could have struck gold and the scoop of their life if the right person had picked up a phone and played ball.
So while it's weird on one hand that the next dominoes to fall are potentially being revealed by Braden Keith of SwimSwam News, it's not crazy to think their report this morning that North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia are in negotiations to join the SEC will come to fruition.
The site markets itself as: News, Lifestyle, Training, Video, Gear and Open Water: The Best Swimming Coverage on the Web. Meaning major shifts in collegiate terrain is not typical fare. Then again, the last time we checked, swimming is part of university athletics — as are any number of sports not named football. Much of this conversation always centers around football, so it's just a bit difficult to wrap one's brain about the information seeping out in this manner.
Let me put it this way. If SwimSwam News has come to the table with the USC-UCLA post first last week, I would have believed it because there was something in the air. I cannot personally say I've heard anything about the ACC floodgates being open, yet the common understanding at this point is that two superconferences will emerge from this and they will be the Big Ten and SEC.
Take SwimSwam with a grain of salt, of course. But it wouldn't be as surprising as WetButt23 and KatyPerrysBootyHole teaming up to break a Cubs-White Sox deal centered around Jose Quintana.
Times are weird. This may not be weird at all?