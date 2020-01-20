Aaron Rodgers Roasted on Twitter After the Packers Lost to the 49ers on Sunday
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 19 2020
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got smacked around by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Though the Packers mounted a comeback, they trailed 27-0 at the half, en route to losing 37-20.
During and after the game, Twitter was roasting Rodgers for his -- and his team's -- performance. Check it out:
Yeah that's rough. Rodgers didn't have a great game. He completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled, was sacked three times and couldn't get the offense to consistently move the ball in the first half. He made some great throws after halftime, but by then his team was digging out from a 27-0 hole.