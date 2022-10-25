Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Teammates on Pat McAfee
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have limped to a 3-4 start and are coming off a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Rodgers is not happy where the team is at, and he made that clear during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers flat-out called out his teammates for making mistakes.
Rodgers told McAfee the Packers made too many mental mistakes and that guys who are making them shouldn't play.
Here are the relevant clips from his appearance:
Rodgers is clearly frustrated with where things are right now. The reigning NFL MVP hasn't put up stellar numbers this year and it appears he is blaming others. So far he has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,597 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating of 94.9 is his lowest since 2015 and is QBR of 40.5 is the lowest of his career.
Things aren't going well in Green Bay but I'm not sure Rodgers calling out his teammates publicly is the way to go.