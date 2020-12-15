Aaron Rodgers Has Thoughts on the True Nature of Swag
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 15, 2020, 4:50 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers had yet another stellar appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week discussing a number of topics. He discussed ESPN using his face for clicks, swapping jerseys with other veterans and going into Detroit's locker room after Sunday's game. But perhaps most notably, Rodgers dug deep into the true meaning of swagger and offered some life lessons along the way.
Rodgers opened the discussion by noting that "a college kid" took a shot at Rodgers' "swag," so the 37-year-old vet tried to educate a younger generation of what real swag was. It was a fascinating segment as Rodgers basically started preaching:
That is one hell of a line, "True swagger is owning your inner essence." Bravo, Aaron. Bravo.
Rodgers continued that his essence on the field is that he's a tough guy and a throwback-type player. He's not wrong. He's as straight-forward as they come on the field and, now, off of it.
Perhaps the best part was after describing himself as a what you see is what you get type, he said, "A lot of you guys are just posers." Which was perfect.
This whole thing was prompted by BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who said he modeled himself after Rodgers on the field but that he didn't have any "swag" in the way he dresses. The two-time MVP was obviously paying attention.
Rodgers was quick to say he likes Wilson and believes he's a really good player so he didn't want his rant to be taken as an insult.