Aaron Rodgers Will Soon Retreat and Spend Four Days in Total Darkness
Aggregating the notable news and notes from Aaron Rodgers' latest Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show is a tradition we've actually come to enjoy around TBL HQ. Partly because it always delivers on its promise to be fresh and exciting, ending up a place no one considered we'd all be exploring. Like the ins and outs of Rodgers' upcoming isolation retreat, after which he'll make a decision about his football future or football-less future. McAfee quickly pulled on the thread because the whole idea of an isolation retreat to contemplate the heavy weight of things feels like it's ripped out of a Superman comic.
"It's four nights of complete darkness," Rodgers explained. "You're not locked in, you can leave if you can't do it you can just walk out the door but it's a darkness retreat. I've had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences and it's something that's been on my radar for a few years now and I felt like it'd be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season."
He continued to paint the picture: "There's a two-way slot that they'll drop in some food for you but it's isolation and darkness, no music, no nothing."
This event is coming up in a few weeks, so we shouldn't expect a decision before then. He's also still under contract with the Green Bay Packers and people forget that, as he previously reminded McAfee.
Here's hoping he finds whatever he's looking for because, honestly, the guy takes a lot of heat for his curiosities. Both about himself and the world. Some of it is warranted because that endeavor of discovery invariably leads into some awkward and humorous places. But underneath all that there's something admirable about being willing to speak openly about one's unorthodox desires.
To the outsider this whole ordeal might sound a bit like paying to be tortured. Yet an outsider can never know the full truth until they experience four days of visual deprivation. The good news for everyone is Rodgers can go first and tell us all if it's worth the brief discomfort to gain lifelong understanding.