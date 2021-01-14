Aaron Rodgers Remembers Every One of His 89 Career Interceptions
By Liam McKeone | Jan 14, 2021, 1:02 PM EST
Truly elite professional athletes operate on a completely different plane than the rest of us mere mortals. It is rarely so apparent as it is when watching Aaron Rodgers play quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. He makes preposterous physical achievements look easy in ways very few players have ever done so.
All that extends to the mental side of the game, too. The time in which elite quarterbacks process information and make a decision should be impossible, but they do it on every snap. The gears in their heads simply whirl faster and more efficiently than everyone else on the planet.
I now bring you the latest example in the form of an ESPN profile on Rodgers, who is also on the cusp of winning his third MVP award. Apparently, the man remembers all of his interceptions. 89 of them, to be exact. Some in precise detail. Per ESPN:
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not an arduous task to watch all of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' career interceptions. There are only 89 of them over 16 NFL regular seasons, and the technology is readily available. There's one, however, that seems to have escaped the permanence of NFL Game Pass (whose archives only go back to 2009), ESPN.com's own video database and even the infinitude of YouTube. It's career interception No. 7 from way back in 2008, Rodgers' first season as a starter. No need for video, however, when Rodgers can describe exactly how then-Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher got him. "He duped me," Rodgers recalled for ESPN on New Year's Eve as he drove home from Lambeau Field. "He kind of no-looked me. He looked like he was going to come down, and then he wheeled up and made a nice play on the ball down the seam. It wasn't a great throw by any means, but he was messing with me on that one."
I suppose we all remember our mistakes in horrifying and excruciating detail to some degree, but most of us can't when it comes to our jobs. This man is simply built different.
Just your daily reminder that the professional athletes in sports are more likely mutants or aliens than actual members of the human race!