Latest Aaron Rodgers News is... There is No News
Aaron Rodgers has still not committed to playing for the Green Bay Packers this season and the Green Bay Packers are still refusing to trade him. With about a month left before training camp, it is impossible to know for sure just how this game of cheesehead chicken will end. Heck, for a few more hours there's still a possibility that Rodgers could just sit out the year and still get paid, though that is probably the only thing we know for certain won't happen. Probably.
Even the tea leaf reading is getting sparse at this point. The supposed Aaron Rodgers whisperer James Jones hasn't been heard from in weeks. Pat McAfee doesn't appear to have heard from him lately. Current teammate Davante Adams said last week that he supports Rodgers and hopes he will be in Green Bay this season. Via FOX News:
"I’ll be there and I’ll be ready to rock. Hopefully, Aaron will be there as well and if he’s not, we’re gonna get going," Adams said. "Like I said in the press recently, I back him and I support him whatever he does. It’s just kind of how we get down. We’ve always had each other’s backs since I first got here. Like I said, praying that he comes back, but if not I’ll be there and I’ll be working."
The hot goss has also run out as the social media trail has gone cold. Rodgers, fiancée Shailene Woodley, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Sperry Teller have all gone radio silent since vacation (presumably) ended.
The Rodgers for Jeopardy! rumblings have even gotten quiet as another guest host taking over and LaVar Burton is getting write-ups in the New York Times.
It seems like we will not get an answer to anything until the days leading up to training camp when people start tracking flights and claiming to see Rodgers hanging out in remote Wisconsin towns. If Rodgers doesn't show up the Packers will have to fire somebody or trade him or just let him sit for a year and watch him walk away. Can't wait to find out!