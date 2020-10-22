Aaron Rodgers Is Going to Obliterate the Texans Defense on Sunday
By Liam McKeone | Oct 22, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT
Last Sunday brought us a very rare occurrence in recent NFL history: Aaron Rodgers threw for two interceptions in one game. One of those was a pick-six, only the second of Rodgers' 15-year career. All in all, it was an uncharacteristically awful game for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers went 16-of-35 for all of 135 yards and zero touchdowns along with the aforementioned interceptions. The Packers, naturally, lost.
This is terrible news for the Houston Texans. They are the unfortunate team to be listed next on the Packers' schedule. It's not just the fact that the Texans a generally awful team with a putrid secondary that fired their head coach two weeks ago and the Packers should have no trouble at all handling them. Houston should be very nervous heading into Sunday because historically, Rodgers plays with a vengeance after a game like he had this past week.
Rodgers has been the starter in Green Bay for 12 seasons. Two were cut short due to injury. In 10 full seasons, Rodgers has notched 10 multi-interception games. In the games that directly followed those multi-INT outings, Rodgers has averaged about 258 yards and two touchdowns while completing 63 percent of his passes. Notably, he has never thrown more than one interception in consecutive games in his career.
Those aren't huge numbers, to be sure. But seven of those 10 multi-interception games came before he won his first NFL MVP, A.K.A when he really turned into the ridiculous weapon of mass destruction that we now know him to be. After 2011, he has only three games with two or more interceptions in a season where he was not hobbled by injury at one point or another. In the next game after those three instances, Rodgers has averaged 296 yards and three touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes. He has not thrown a pick in those games.
Going off recent history, it seems the baseline for Rodgers this week will be a 300-yard, multi-TD outing with very few mistakes. That's before you take into account just how bad the Texans D is. They're 23rd in the NFL in total passing yards allowed and have given up 13 passing touchdowns, more than only four other teams in the league. Only four teams have given up more first downs through the air. Opposing teams have averaged 6.7 yards per passing attempt while playing Houston this season. They aren't the worst defense in the league, but they've given up at least 28 points to every team they've faced this year except the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also very bad.
In summary: the Texans are facing a frustrated Rodgers who, at the height of his powers, follows up bad games with very good ones. Houston is bringing a poor secondary and a team in disarray to the field, fresh off giving up 42 points to the Tennessee Titans. Things may get ugly.