Aaron Rodgers Just Shut Down All Rumors About Future With Packers
By Liam McKeone | Jan 26, 2021, 2:47 PM EST
The Green Bay Packers had a bit of an Aaron Rodgers problem for a minute there. The future Hall of Fame quarterback did not appear pleased after his team faltered in the final minutes of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, making it clear that, uh, his future was unclear. That spawned a horde of rumors about how much Rodgers actually wants to be in Green Bay and what would happen if he asked out.
Then Rodgers surprisingly made his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and essentially put all of those murmurings to bed. He said he expects to be back with the Packers next year, but football is a business and there are no absolutes.
The man was probably speaking from a place of frustration after a devastating loss, and it's understandable. Rodgers wasn't perfect in his latest playoff defeat, but he was also definitely good enough to win the game, and his coach simply did not trust him to convert a fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line.
The supporting cast around Rodgers failed in the biggest of moments -- specifically in the form of Kevin King's blown end-of-half coverage and a dropped two-point conversion at (or rather from) the hands of Equanimeous St. Brown. A supporting cast that certainly could have been boosted with a blue chip talent in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft that was instead used on Rodgers' potential replacement.
Much ado about nothing, as is often the case when everyone runs with a quote from a postgame press conference. The Packers would be certifiably insane to force Rodgers out before he's ready, even if they apparently believe that end is approaching sooner than the rest of us do.
Rodgers will probably retire in a Packers uniform. But it was fun for a second to pretend he might not, right?