Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Expect Much Conversation With Ndamukong Suh This Week
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 19, 2021, 3:20 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers did his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday and, of course, the topic of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh came up. Rodgers and Suh have had a contentious relationship over the years and the Packers' quarterback doesn't expect that to change this week.
A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers if he expected much conversation with Suh when the Buccaneers visit Lambeau Field for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers does not anticipate a whole lot of witty banter, or a meeting of the minds to squash their long-running beef:
A few months ago Rodgers said he was shocked he and Suh didn't have a post-game conversation when the Bucs and Packers faced off in Week 6. It hasn't been pretty over the years. Suh stepped on Rodgers' calf once, stomped on a Packers teammate another time and that's led to some some serious trash talk being thrown around.
A lot was said during that Week 6 game and given their ages and the battles they've had, Rodgers thought maybe they'd be meeting up to settle things after the game. That didn't happen:
Rodgers vs. Tom Brady and Rodgers vs. Suh should both be fun this week.