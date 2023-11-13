Aaron Rodgers Caught Disagreeing With Nathaniel Hackett's Failed Third Down Play
The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are facing off on Sunday Night Football and Aaron Rodgers has become a big presence on the Jets' sideline. With his teammates holding a tenuous 9-3 lead in the second quarter, Rodgers was shown disagreeing with a decision from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. It turned out, the four-time NFL MVP was right to be disapproving of the call.
The Jets faced third-and-1 on their own 38-yard line with 8:30 left in the first half. Hackett call for a run up the middle by running back Breece Hall. NBC's cameras caught Rodgers shaking his head as soon as the play call went in. Hall rushed for no gain as the Raiders swarmed him near the line of scrimmage. The Jets were forced to punt.
Check this out:
Can't say Aaron Rodgers doesn't know football. That was a weak third-and-1 call and the Raiders' aggressive defense swallowed it up.
The Jets led 9-6 at halftime and the offense continues to struggle with Zach Wilson at quarterback.