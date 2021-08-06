Aaron Rodgers Must Be Thrilled to See Jake Kumerow Catch on With Buffalo
Aaron Rodgers lost his game of chicken and will quarterback the Green Bay Packers this season. One person who won't be joining him during his Last Dance is former Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow who is having a really productive camp with the Buffalo Bills. Ian Rapoport reported in May that Kumerow's release was one of the things that convinced Rodgers he needed more input on personnel decisions.
The Packers cut Kumerow right before the 2020 NFL season, two days after Rodgers had praised him as solid, reliable, fantastic, steady and heady.
So Rodgers must be thrilled to hear that Kumerow is not just fighting for a spot on the Bills roster, but emerging as a glue guy and putting himself in a position for serious playing time. Via New York Upstate:
Now fighting for a roster spot in a talent-rich wide receivers room, Kumerow has been the biggest playmaker of the bunch behind Stefon Diggs since training camp began last week. He’s made big catches and has been up to the challenge against some of the Bills best defensive backs.
It's not that the Packers don't have a decent group of recievers competing for catches this season, led by one of the best wideouts in football in Davante Adams, it's that Rodgers appears to have been right about Kumerow. Which means he was right about everything! Earlier this week he called his relationship with Brian Gutekunst a "work in progress." You have to wonder if he'll bring this up the next time they speak.