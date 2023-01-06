Aaron Rodgers - Mallory Edens Dating Rumors Have Returned After a Month Away
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are dating according to a report from SportsGossip.com (via The New York Post, The Daily Mail, Outkick, Barstool). You want the details? We've got them! Here's what a source told Sports Gossip:
“Well it has finally happened. Mallory Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time. Mallory has always wanted to be in the public eye. It looks like she might’ve found her ticket. Mallory was at the Packers last game, and she was supporting her new boyfriend and favorite team by wearing their gear. Nothing says I’m all in like throwing on your boyfriend’s teams’ gear.” says our source.
That is a fairly comprehensive quote that tells a whole story rather than just confirms a rumor. It seems that Edens, the billionaire heiress and model who has been been known to the Internet since she represented the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2014 NBA Draft Lottery, wants to be in the public eye, but apparently couldn't figure out how to do that. Coincidentally, she's "had her eye on" Rodgers "for a very long time," but also apparently considers her longtime friend a "ticket" to notoriety.
Exhibt B that Rodgers and Edens are now dating is that the lifetime Wisconsin resident wore Packers gear to a recent Packers game where she hung out with the wife of one of the guys who she often sits with at Bucks games. And as we all know, wearing a team-branded clothing means you're dating someone on the team. Those are the rules we all agreed on.
Keep in mind that this is completely different from a month ago when rumors last circulated that Edens and Rodgers were dating.