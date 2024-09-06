Aaron Rodgers Makes a Promise in High-Stakes Comeback Season with the Jets
By Enzo Flojo
Only days before entering his 20th NFL season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers displayed a surprisingly lighthearted demeanor. He even joked about the Achilles injury that cut his previous season short. Fully recovered, Rodgers expressed his confidence, declaring that he expects to make this comeback season one to remember.
"I have a lot of pride in my performance, so when I take the field, I expect greatness because I’ve done it before," Rodgers remarked ahead of practice.
At 40, Rodgers is the oldest active player in the NFL.
Rodgers will lead the Jets against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, two days shy of the one-year anniversary of the injury that occurred just four snaps into his Jets debut.
This comeback isn't just about healing physically. It’s about proving to Rodgers himself, and perhaps to critics, that he still has something left to offer. With four MVPs and a Super Bowl ring to his name, Rodgers could easily rest on his laurels. Yet, he insists that there’s always something to prove, even if it’s just to himself.
"I’ve always played with something on my shoulder," he noted.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh echoed Rodgers' sentiments, emphasizing how sharp the quarterback looked in training camp, despite not playing a full game in 20 months. With Super Bowl aspirations, the Jets are counting on Rodgers to deliver. Not suprisingly, he seems ready to live up to those high expectations, both in terms of leadership and performance. As Rodgers gears up for his highly anticipated return, all eyes will be on how he handles the pressure of this high-stakes season.