Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett Does Not Mean They Will Trade For Aaron Rodgers
Nathaniel Hackett's first season as a head coach blew up in nuclear fashion as the Denver Broncos were so bad he got fired before the end of the year. This apparently did not knock Hackett's status down a peg around the NFL. The New York Jets hired Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator today.
I cannot believe I have to say this out loud, but no, this does not mean the Jets are getting Aaron Rodgers!
Everybody is leaping to that conclusion because Hackett was Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021. Rodgers won two MVPs in that span so it is safe to assume that he is fond of Hackett's system, although it's worth questioning how much was actually Hackett's system vs. Hackett just using Matt LeFleur's system.
However, that line of logic did not exactly pan out last year! The Broncos, of course, hired Hackett and everyone assumed they'd end up with Rodgers. Shortly thereafter Denver traded for Russell Wilson and Rodgers stayed with the Packers. If the Broncos hired Hackett just so they'd get a shot at Rodgers, it did not work. There was zero reason to think the Packers are more inclined to trade Rodgers to the team that has his old offensive coordinator and that remains the case. He doesn't have a no-trade clause so he can't strong-arm them into doing so and it's probably safe to assume that the goodwill between the two sides has evaporated over the last three years. If they do trade Rodgers Green Bay is not going to do him any favors.
The Jets remain a likely Rodgers destination for all the reasons besides their offensive coordinator. They have a good team, the assets to make a good offer, and reside in the AFC. They certainly did not hire Hackett because they think it gives them a better chance at Rodgers. Last year's Broncos debacle proved the flaw in that line of thinking.
Don't fall for this again. Hackett has nothing to do with Rodgers.