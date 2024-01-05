Jets Vote Aaron Rodgers 'Most Inspirational' Teammate After Truly Inspiring Non-Comeback
Aaron Rodgers was recently voted the "most inspirational" player of the 2023 season by his New York Jets teammates. Seriously. There's an article about it on ESPN and everything and it is the saddest indictment yet or the '23 NFL season. How exactly did Rodgers inpsire his teammates? Why from constantly pretending he was coming back this season and then proving everyone wrong by, uh, not coming back?
Although medical experts said a return to play was highly unlikely, Rodgers, 40, insisted that it was possible. He said he was willing to play at less than 100% if the team was in playoff contention, but the Jets were eliminated Dec. 17 with a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Two days later, Rodgers announced that his season was over.
"It's inspiring, man," left tackle Duane Brown said. "That's one of the most difficult injuries to come back from. To see his recovery, even without being on the field, has been remarkabl
Well, if that isn't just another feather in Rodgers' anti-accepted science cap! Experts said it couldn't be done and it wasn't done, but Rodgers still gets credit for the victory somehow. He inspired by not coming back. Brown also added that Rodgers was able to keep the mood light, which is easy when you're only there two days a week.
Rodgers wasn't around the team for nearly three months, as he opted to do his rehab near his home in Malibu, California. During that period, he attended most games then flew back to the West Coast. He rejoined the team on a full-time basis in late November, when his practice window was opened.
So he mostly stayed home for three full months and attended "most games." Incredible stuff. The way he would walk around for the network cameras to make people think a comeback might actually happen was truly inspiring. No one has ever gotten hurt and then not come back the way that Aaron Rodgers did with nothing but the help of modern medicine and the haters.