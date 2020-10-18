Aaron Rodgers Unleashed the Hingle McCringleberry Touchdown Celebration
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 18, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers thought he had scored a touchdown on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately launched into a celebration that confused a lot of viewers. It's hard to describe what he did so we'll just show you the video:
A lot of people watching realized immediately that Rodgers was paying homage to the Hingle McCringleberry sketch from Key & Peele. It's one of the show's litany of classic bits:
It's worth noting that Rodgers was in a Key & Peele sketch in 2015, so it's not shocking that he'd reference the show in a celebration:
Unfortunately the touchdown wound up being called back as Rodgers' knee was down before he crossed the goal line. That doesn't fully negate the celebration though, right? I mean it still happened, we all saw it.