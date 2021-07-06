Aaron Rodgers' Golf Game May Be a Bit Rusty
Aaron Rodgers is participating in the second iteration of The Match today, a charity golf jamboree featuring fellow A-listers Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared at a rare offseason news conference to promote the event on Monday. The closest the quarterback came to directly addressing the dissonance between himself and the organization:
"Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person," he said. "Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say."
The 37-year-old also spoke at length about his recent foray into more mindful living.
"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health," Rodgers said. "I haven't dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you're talking about mental health. I've just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that's what I've been doing."
It's an important conversation and a reminder that mental health is not just something the average person needs to address. High-profile people have the same human challenges and theirs are often made more difficult by public scrutiny. It's brave of Rodgers to be open about his emotions and to share candid thoughts on what is too often an invisible and unspoken enemy.
Sports fans are, by definition, a bit fanatical so some of his nuance may be lost or under-appreciated. But it's still nice to hear from someone who doesn't have a ton to gain by sharing.
On a far less serious note, there was element of the presser that should raise eyebrows. He stated he's only played eight rounds of golf since August, which is not a lot. Especially for someone headed out to play the sport on national television in a few hours. In fact, this scenario sounds like a very specific nightmare a person might have after an extra-spicy dinner.
Of course, if Rodgers is able to go out there and look great without much practice that will only help him in terms of leverage when it comes to reporting to minicamp or playing in the preseason. Could be a heady play.