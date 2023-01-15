Did Aaron Donald Accidentally Break Own Retirement by Changing Twitter Bio?
From what we know, Aaron Donald came very close to retiring last offseason after he won a Super Bowl. Then the Los Angeles Rams agreed to give him a huge raise and Donald returned for the 2022 season.
It probably did not take long for the multi-DPOY to regret his decision. Things went all sorts of wrong for the Rams almost immediately. Injuries plagued the roster and L.A. failed to win many games as a result. Then Donald joined his many teammates on the IR with an ankle injury. The Rams ended the year 5-12 and can't even take solace in the draft as they owe their No. 6 overall selection to the Detroit Lions.
There have been no reports suggesting Donald is considering retirement again but on Sunday someone noticed that the All-Pro had changed his Twitter bio to "former Rams defensive lineman."
He then very quickly changed it back. Or whoever is in charge of his social accounts, anyway.
But one must wonder if Donald just accidentally broke the news of his own retirement because retiring would make a lot of sense! Donald has accomplished essentially everything he could ever hope to accomplish as a professional football player. The only award Donald does not have is an MVP trophy and the fact that he was even in the running at any point in the last decade is extremely impressive. He's won Defensive Player of the Year three times and has a championship ring. He's been named to many Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams. He was the unanimous best player in football for a couple years in the middle of the 2010s.
There is nothing else for Donald to strive for except more rings. That may not be enough.