A's Las Vegas Stadium Renderings Look Ridiculous
The Oakland, soon-to-be Las Vegas A's finally released renderings of the potential future taxpayer-funded stadium. Let me be the first to say, the planned facility looks absolutely ridiculous. I'll refrain from dumping on it more and just post the photos.
John Fisher's future palace looks like someone went to the Sydney Opera House, dropped acid and tried to draw it. It's an utterly absurd design and, as many people noticed, it doesn't have any lights.
It's so dumb. So, so dumb.
I'd also like to point out that while they're a shade on top, it isn't a dome. The average high temperature in Las Vegas for June, July and August are 102, 107 and 104 respectively. May's average high is 90, while September's is 96. People going to games at this thing will be in danger of melting.
This plan is so ridiculous there is no chance it ends up happening. The proposed 33,000-seat stadium will reportedly cost $1.5 billion. Which means, when all is said and done, it'll cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.5 billion, because nothing ever comes in on or under budget.
Somehow, MLB's owners approved this mess is are allowing it to happen.