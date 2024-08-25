A’ja Wilson Shows Why the WNBA MVP Race Isn’t Even Close
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark's hot stretch since the WNBA season returned from its Paris Olympics break has quieted the Rookie of the Year debate with Angel Reese. It also has elevated Clark into a new lofty discussion for league MVP.
This week, a preseason prediction of Clark putting up "MVP-caliber numbers as a rookie" by ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo was resurrected to support the No. 1 overall pick's case. However, Clark and her loyal fans should be content with the Indiana Fever phenom winning Rookie of the Year honors.
The 2024 WNBA MVP award belongs to one player and one player only. And A'ja Wilson reiterated why she's the overwhelming favorite in the Las Vegas Aces' 77-75 road victory against Reese's Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon.
With the game tied at 75-75, Wilson caught a cross-court inbounds pass and calmly sank an off-balance layup to beat the buzzer for the game-winning bucket.
"That’s A’ja Wilson," Sky guard Chennedy Carter said afterward. "She’s the MVP of our league for a reason."
Wilson's season numbers support Carter's claim.
The 28-year-old Wilson leads the WNBA in scoring (26.6 points per game) and blocked shots (2.7). She also ranks second in rebounding (11.9), third in steals (2.0), ninth in field-goal percentage (51.2) and 11th in free-throw shooting (87.0%). She's far and away the most efficient player in the league, too, with a 33.6 rating. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is second at 26.6.
Sportsbooks agree that Wilson is a runaway pick to win a third WNBA MVP. The six-time All-Star remains a -3000 favorite at FanDuel, with Collier a distant second at +3700 and Clark with the third-best odds at +6000.
Wilson finished Sunday's victory with 20 points and 18 rebounds for her 21st double-double of the season. Most importantly, the win raised Las Vegas' fifth-place record to 18-11.
On X, Wilson poked fun at herself for missing 20 of her 28 shots, even though her last made basket is what mattered the most. "Could've built a house with my bricks today," she tweeted.
It looks like Wilson will win league MVP for humility as well.