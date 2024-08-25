A’ja Wilson Shows Why the WNBA MVP Race Isn’t Even Close

A’One of one moment calls for A’One of one player 🔥



A’ja Wilson went off for 20 PTS & 18 REB in today’s win over Chicago, draining the clutch bucket that clinched the W for the Aces!#TissotBuzzerBeater #TimeDefinesGreatness #OfficialTimeKeeper pic.twitter.com/3gQA8h2GW0