A.J. Preller and the San Diego Padres Just Pulled Off a Stunning Coup

The #Indians are reportedly acquiring #Padres Nos. 7, 9 & 11 prospects -- Gabriel Arias, Joey Cantillo & Owen Miller -- in addition to Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill & Austin Hedges for Clevinger, Greg Allen and a PTBNL. Here's a look at all three: https://t.co/9wF0sDfErk pic.twitter.com/PAsp3HuvqV