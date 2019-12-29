5 NFL Coaches Who Should Be Fired on Black Monday By Stephen Douglas | Dec 29 2019 Freddie Kitchens during a loss to the Ravens. | Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NFL's regular season ends today, which means tomorrow is Black Monday. If a coach is going to be fired, it will probably happen tomorrow. Which coaches' heads are on the chopping block? Start with these five.

Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland Browns

Hue Jackson was deservedly fired midway through the 2018 season despite the fact that the Browns had already won more games than they had in the previous two season combined. Cleveland went on to go 7-8-1 last season. If they win today, they'll be 7-9. In this case, standing still was the same as a big step back.

Coming into the season some people were picking them to go to the Super Bowl. They have been dysfunctional at every turn. One of the biggest disappointments of the entire league. Are you going to blame the diva wide receivers, the young quarterback or the guy in charge?

Adam Gase, New York Jets

Are we even sure how Gase was hired by the Jets after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins? He allegedly spent the season telling people he was "rich as f--k" and didn't really care what fans said about him. Sam Darnold got a little better. The team won a couple more games, but they're still a distant third in the AFC East and nowhere near the playoffs. It's time for New York to go after a real coach like they should have last year.

Pat Shurmur, New York Giants

In four seasons as a head coach, Shurmur has never won more than five games. The Giants have a young quarterback who could possibly be the future of the franchise. They need to bring someone in to build a team and system around Daniel Jones. With Eli Manning likely moving on, it's time for the Giants to have a completely fresh star.

Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions

The Lions can still get out of this. They don't need to stick with Matt Patricia. He took a 9-7 team and turned them into a 6-10 team in his first season. This year they're 3-12. You don't have to be a football insider to know the Lions are trending in the wrong direction. It's about time for Patricia to head back to the safety of Bill Belichick's shadow.

Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars

It's unbelievable to think that Marrone and the Jaguars nearly upset the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship just two years ago. But they didn't. And they are 10-21 since that game. Gardner Minshew is fun, but is Marrone the guy to help him become more than a novelty mustache? With Tom Coughlin gone, it's time to bring in a new coach who can instill a new culture.