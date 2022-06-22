5 Longest Drivers on the PGA Tour
There is nothing, and we mean nothing, like a mammoth tee shot that sails over hazards that would pester mere mortals, carries three football fields in the air and continues to roll down the center of the fairway. Especially on a reachable par-5. That's where golf, largely a technical game, leans into brute force. As athletes have grown stronger and better conditioned across sports, the average driving distance on the PGA Tour has continued to climb. There are still places average drivers can win, but it's never been more important to be able to get distance. Here are five players who have absolutely no problem in that area.
5. Jon Rahm
The 2021 U.S. Open winner is constantly in good position because he pushes the ball aggressively. After finishing 19th and 22nd in average driving distance the past two years, the Spaniard has increased his number by more than 10 yards to 318.4 per swing this season. Perhaps the most skilled golfer in this group, Rahm is able to capitalize on the opportunities with more regularity than most. And if he's going to continue to stretch out his tee-box length, well, it'll be terrible news for the other players on Tour already used to trying to chase him down.
4. Wyndham Clark
Clark finished fifth in driving distance back in 2019 and has aspirations to do it again this season. At 318.8 yards per strike, it's no wonder that he looks like one of the best players on Tour on any given Thursday or Friday before fading into the background.
3. Rory McIlroy
No surprise here. McIlroy has a howitzer and he's not afraid to use it. The 2018 distance champion is trending toward capturing honors yet again and has been playing excellent golf almost all season. There are precious few players who can match his excitement when he uncorks one. Rory is averaging north of 319 yards per attempt and constantly finds himself in good position to capitalize. Once he starts doing that more consistently, he'll be back in the winner's circle at a major.
2. Matthew Wolff
No one has a swing like Wolff and no one really hits it as far either. He was fourth last season in average distance and is tracking to match that. Wolff has a bright future ahead leading LIV Golf in the category for many years to come.
1. Cameron Champ
Champ isn't just leading the field, he's working on lapping it with an average drive more than three yards longer than anyone else. The 27-year-old has been in the top three in this category since he began playing regularly and there's nothing to suggest that will change.