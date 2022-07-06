5 Highest-Scoring WNBA All-Star Games Ever
The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will commence on Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. This year's rosters have already been finalized by the two captains for this year, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm. Candace Parker was the first overall selection by Wilson. It should be a great game.
In honor of the event, we look back at the highest-scoring WNBA All-Star games since the event premiered in 1999.
2019-- Team Wilson 129, Team Della Donne 126
Somewhat similar to the NBA, the All-Star Game scores really started to get up there over the last five or so seasons as spacing and pace grew to dominate the game and everybody's defensive efforts waned during ASG weekend. T20he 2019 edition was an impressive display of scoring in a tightly-contested matchup. Erica Wheeler dominated for A'ja Wilson's squad with 25 points and seven assists and 13 players from the two sides combined had 10 or more points.
2017-- West 130, East 121
2017 featured remarkable output from both sides. Jonquel Jones led the East in scoring with 24 points, one of six players to reach double-digits on the night. For the West, Maya Moore and Nneka Ogwumike both passed the 20-point threshold and earned their team the win.
2014-- East 125, West 124
The only overtime All-Star game in the history of the WNBA, Shoni Schimmel took home MVP honors with a 29-point, eight-assist night for the East. She dueled with the West's Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points, 7 assists) and Maya Moore (24 points, eight assists).
2009-- West 130, East 118
The 2009 affair was a big one as Swin Cash (an all-time basketball name) and Nicole Powell combined for 43 points to earn the West a victory. The East put up a great team effort, though, as an impressive seven players posted double-digit scoring totals led by Sylvia Fowles with 17.
2011-- East 118, West 113
Swin Cash was utterly dominant in the 2011 ASG, leading all scorers with 21 points while hauling in 12 rebounds to secure a double-double and the MVP award for the game. In a surprising twist, though, she earned MVP honors while losing the game. The East emerged victorious over Cash and the rest of the West thanks to double-digit scoring efforts from six different players, led by Cappie Pondexter's 17 points and seven assists.